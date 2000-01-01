Medaryville hosts first tree lighting event

Vice president Ashlee Salyer shared information about the first Christmas tree lighting in Medaryville during a regular town council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20. She explained that a donated Christmas tree is proposed to be placed in the empty lot next to Medaryville's Pizza King on Main Street. In addition to decorating and the lighting of the town Christmas tree, she said that chili, hot chocolate and cookies would be available along with the opportunity to meet Santa Claus. Most of the event would be running off of donations and cost to the town would be minimal.