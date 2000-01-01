Medaryville looking for another maintenance employee

Medaryville Town Council President Steven Foust announced at the top of their March meeting that they will be looking for a new maintenance employee. President Foust said that Anthony Maiorano has put his two weeks in. He said that he has accepted a position that is closer to his house and pays more. In addition to that, Foust said that the town has received some information from NIPSCO on the new substation. He said they will have to relocate some of the storm and sanitary sewer lines that ran through the property before they purchased it.