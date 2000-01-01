Medaryville looks forward to Halloween fun

After the success of this year's Potato Festival, the town of Medaryville is now looking forward to some fall fun downtown. The cornhole tournament saw a great turnout at the festival, so the town park board plans to have another tournament on Oct. 19. A live band will also play in the evening. The town council approved closing a portion of Main Street, from National to Railroad, for the event. The park board also advised the council that they would like to host a "Haunting in the Park" event closer to Halloween. The general idea for the event is to have decorated tents set up and have individuals pass out candy. There will also be pumpkin carving and other Halloween thrills. The town council approved trick-or-treating to be on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.