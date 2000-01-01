Medaryville looks at new engineering company for water tower project

Medaryville council members are looking at saving money and dismissing one engineering company for another is the start of it.

Council members held a special session before a regular session on Feb. 21. During the special session, council members discussed a new water tower with Commonwealth Engineers. This is the second engineering company that has looked at the tower and proposed different options.

The company talked about the different tank options and how the town might be able to save money. The current tower is about 93 years old.

If the town plans to upgrade the tower they may have to increase the water rates to help cover the costs. The town is looking at applying for a grant but an income survey of the residents will have to be completed as part of the grant process. The rate survey is conducted to determine if a rate increase is necessary. If there is an increase it could be a gradual one.

During the regular meeting a motion was approved to send the current engineering company the town works with, McMahon Engineers/Architects, a letter that the town will no longer be using them for the basic services or the Office of Community and Rural Affairs assistance.

