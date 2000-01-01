Medaryville marshal resigns

The Medaryville Town Marshal has resigned just hours before a regular business meeting on March 15.

Medaryville Town Council members were a bit surprised as they reviewed the resignation letter of Jeff Heims, who has been the town marshal for less than three months.

Heims was hired on Dec. 21, 2016, after two of the three council members voted to approve Heims as the marshal. Councilwoman Suzanna Wilcoxon opposed the change.

During the meeting on March 15, Schultz said he didn’t know anything about Heims’ resignation until just before the meeting.

Clerk-treasurer Judy Harwood said the office received the letter the day of the meeting.