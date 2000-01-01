Medaryville mural project soars into first phase

A new art piece that will celebrate local wildlife and add some rural flair to downtown Medaryville entered into its beginning phase Thursday morning, June 10. The project is being led by Pulaski County Tribe (PCT), a non-profit organization in Pulaski County. The public art work will feature a large sandhill crane along with a few wetland accents. The mural is being designed and painted by local Indiana artist Zach Medler.