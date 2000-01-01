Medaryville not happy with county enforcement of building codes or lack of

The Medaryville Town Council President and the town marshal have voiced their concerns regarding an unsafe building.

Town marshal Dave Combs gave an update on monthly activities and how he is addressing two properties that have town ordinance violations during a regular council meeting on Sept. 19. He said one of the properties will take more than a town ordinance to clean up.

Council president Bob Schultz said one of the properties is full of trash that just needs to be removed.

Combs said there are two separate issues happening at one property — a collection of what appears to be trash and there being an unsafe building. The building is a garage damaged by a fire. It does not appear that the property owners had insurance.

According to Combs, he has been told that the county can’t do anything about the building. Combs disagrees. He said it comes down to who is going to pay the bill to tear the building down.

Combs also said the number of ordinance violations has increased, including four vehicles being towed this month, but the number of calls are about the same. Combs said he is looking for another officer to help but he is taking his time.

He said people have applied for the position but he wants to ensure it is an officer who will work well with the town.