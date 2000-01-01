Medaryville opts to save money on elections

Medaryville Town Council members are looking towards future elections and saving the town several thousands of dollars.

Council members introduced two ordinances that will change the cycles of the elections and help the town save about $7,000 on Jan. 17 during a regular meeting. To change the election cycle the town council must approve two ordinances that state when the town officials will be elected and that the town will follow the county primary and general election cycles.

Per the ordinances, town conventions will no longer be held.

The council opted to introduce the two ordinances and approved the first reading.