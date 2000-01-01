Medaryville parks board discusses plans to improve park

The Medaryville parks board is in the process of applying for a grant to assist in their mission to clean up and improve the town park. Parks board member Ashlee Salyer said that if acquired, the grant money would help renovate the shelter building and the bathrooms. The money would be spent to repair the inside and outside walls, general electricity work, add motion lights outside and to add windows with screens. They also want to overhaul the bathrooms, reducing them to one toilet in each restroom. Changing stations and minor electric work will also be conducted in there. Once the grant application is completed, the parks board will present it to the town council for their review and signatures. The grant deadline was March 31.