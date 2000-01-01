Medaryville parks board looks to improve basketball court

Some improvements are expected to come to the basketball court at the Medaryville town park, according to information given by the parks board members at a regular town council meeting earlier last month. Parks board member Ashlee Salyer advised that in the past month they have met with the Community Foundation of Pulaski County to get some information on grants. She said they are currently in the writing phase of a grant proposal for the basketball court right now. Salyer explained that they plan to resurface the entire area of the current basketball court and they are looking into selling the skate park equipment. She said that another part of the proposal is to take the section that has skate park equipment in it now and transform it into another basketball court. The parks board and the town council agree on trying to bid the skate park equipment out first. The money will be placed back into the park fund.