Medaryville PD tightens enforcement on trash, vehicle violations

In light of the heated discussion that took place at last month's meeting, the Medaryville Police Department is now cracking down more strictly on any trash or abandoned vehicle violations in town. Medaryville town marshal Cody Foust informed the council at a regular meeting on Thursday, April 21, that both he and Officer Dave Combs are focusing on finding and addressing the violations as they see them. Combs reported that over 28 trash related ordinance actions have been taken from March 24 to April 19. Foust said that on March 29 he photographed 37 vehicles that appeared to be in violation.