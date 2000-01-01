Home / News / Medaryville Pizza King named 2022 Business of the Year
Christopher and Rebecca Shepperd, owners of Medaryville Pizza King, received the 2022 Business of the Year award during the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Thursday, March 9.Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Amy Cantu announced Medaryville Pizza King as the 2022 Business of the Year. Rebecca Shepperd accepted the award.

Megan Galbreath
"This is very much a surprise! Thank you so much. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone here, this is really exciting for a small business in our community. We could not do this without our customer base and our amazing staff. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are.” - Rebecca Shepperd

The recognition of the 2022 Business of the Year was definitely one of the many highlights of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Thursday evening. Medaryville Pizza King, owned by Rebecca and Christopher Shepperd, was ultimately announced as the 2022 Business of the Year. Others nominated for the award were Casey Williams Company, Tippy's, Frain Mortuary and Mina's Market and Boutique. Medaryville Pizza King was nominated for their ongoing commitment to the their community, according to the nomination form. The nomination goes on to say that they both take into consideration the health and safety of their customers by closing early in the summer when it's too hot in the kitchen.

