Medaryville Pizza King named 2022 Business of the Year

The recognition of the 2022 Business of the Year was definitely one of the many highlights of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Thursday evening. Medaryville Pizza King, owned by Rebecca and Christopher Shepperd, was ultimately announced as the 2022 Business of the Year. Others nominated for the award were Casey Williams Company, Tippy's, Frain Mortuary and Mina's Market and Boutique. Medaryville Pizza King was nominated for their ongoing commitment to the their community, according to the nomination form. The nomination goes on to say that they both take into consideration the health and safety of their customers by closing early in the summer when it's too hot in the kitchen.