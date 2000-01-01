Medaryville Police Department granted raise from town council

The Medaryville Police Department was approved for a two dollar raise at a recent Medaryville town council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Town marshal Cody Foust asked the council for the pay increase for both himself and his deputies, Dave Combs and Matt Pickens. If approved, Foust would be paid $20.50 an hour and Combs and Pickens would be paid $19 an hour. Foust cited the reasoning behind his ask was the want to have competitive wages with surrounding departments. It was passed unanimously.