Medaryville police force resigns, new marshal hired

While Medaryville Town Council members were preparing to hire a new town marshal, all the town officers have resigned.

At a regular meeting on April 19, the council approved to hire David Combs, who is a Knox officer. Combs was hired after Jeff Heims resigned from the position on March 15. Heims held the status of marshal for less than three months. Before Heims was hired as the marshal on Dec. 21, 2016, Brain Gaillard was the town marshal. He worked for the town for 16 years of which he was the town marshal for 15 years.

All the officers including Gaillard resigned on April 19. Their reasons included concerns regarding the actions of the town council members.

During the regular council meeting, council president Robert Schultz said the council interviewed two people on April 17 for the position of marshal. Schultz said there were five applications that were accepted.

Schultz said he will leave the hiring of new deputies to Combs.