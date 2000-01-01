Medaryville Potato Fest a go for August

The dream to revive the long defunct Potato Fest in Medaryville is becoming a reality. The festival is set to take place for the first time in years this Aug. 17 and 18. Kristie Zimmerman gave an overview of the work that has been completed on the event so far at a recent Medaryville Town Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21. She advised that there will be plenty to do and see at the festival, including a car show, parade, vendors, food trucks, games and even a petting zoo. Potato Fest was a annual tradition in the town of Medaryville from about 1989 to 2008.