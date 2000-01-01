Medaryville prepares to spend road funding

Medaryville Town Council members are preparing to spend funding for roads as they process through the necessary paperwork.

At a regular meeting on Jan. 18, the council approved the first reading of one ordinance and approved a second ordinance in regards to establishing a fund and approving additional appropriations.

Clerk-treasurer Judy Harwood said the additional appropriation is necessary for the town to spend the road funding that was recently given by the state through the Local Option Income Tax Special Distribution Fund. The funding was not part of the 2017 budget, so an additional appropriation is warranted.

As part of the Local Option Income Tax Special Distribution Fund, the town was given $65,768.84 as a one-time distribution. That funding can only be used for road or sidewalk repair.

The additional appropriation must first be approved by the council and then the state board of accounts.

After the first reading of the additional appropriation ordinance was approved, the council scheduled a public hearing to be held during the next meeting.