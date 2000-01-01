Medaryville swears in new council members, votes on new meeting day

Steven Foust and Ashlee Salyer were sworn in as the two new members of the Medaryville Town Council during a special meeting on the evening of Wednesday, May 3. The council vacancies came after the resignation of Art Conley and Joe Jackson Jr. in late April. During the special meeting, Foust was nominated and approved to serve as town council president and Salyer as vice president. The town council now officially consists of Suzanna Wilcoxon, Steven Foust and Ashlee Salyer. They also passed a motion to move monthly meetings to the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.