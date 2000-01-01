Medaryville talks town clean up, trash ordinance violation fees

A heated discussion about town clean up ensued during a Medaryville town council meeting on Thursday, March 17 by community and board members alike. The conversation began when president Arthur Conley mentioned that as a council they need to establish a fee schedule for ordinance violations. He stated that he believes that if the town has to go onto violators' property to clean something up - particularly trash - there needs to be a fee for doing so. Conley suggested a $500 charge for the town having to walk onto a resident's yard to clean it up in addition to a $250 charge per man hour. After all comments were heard, Conley concluded that by next month's meeting, an ordinance establishing the fee schedule will be drawn up by Attorney LaPaich and then will be ready for its readings and be voted on. LaPaich advised that if clerk-treasurer Stacy Conley has the proper forms, the town can start issuing notices immediately.