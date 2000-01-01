Medaryville Town Council approves new insurance

Medaryville Town Council members have renewed the town insurance but not without causing a dent in the 2018 budget.

As the town insurance renewal was approaching, Oct. 31, the council held a special meeting to discuss a new insurance policy on Oct. 25. The town had planned to discuss the policy during the last council meeting on Oct. 18, but was unable to because they were waiting for the underwriters to finish the proposed quote.

The new policy will cost about $27,000. Clerk-treasurer Judy Harwood said there is $21,000 in the 2018 budget so an additional $6,000 will need to be found. Harwood said she anticipated an increase in the insurance costs from about $17,000 to about $20,000, not $27,000. This year, the insurance was about $13,000 with an additional $4,000 for workman’s comp.

The council approved to move forward with the new insurance policy.