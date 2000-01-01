Home / News / Medaryville Town Council discusses police pay incentives

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Medaryville Town Council not only reorganized for the new year during a regular meeting on Jan. 15, but they also discussed police presence in town. President Salyer started the discussion on the frequency of police officers in town and potential scenarios for an additional pay incentive. She said in the next 30 days she would like to work on putting together some kind of plan for a larger pay-off, or bonus, at the end of the year for the officers. Salyer added that the police department tends to fall decently under budget every year.

