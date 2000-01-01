Home / News / Medaryville Town Council elects officers
Medaryville Town Council members Suzanna Wilcoxon, Raymond Saltsman Sr. and Judy Harwood took oath of office on Jan. 3, during a special meeting. The officiating of oath of office was led by clerk-treasurer Stacy Conley.

Amber L. Tomlinson

Medaryville Town Council members held a short meeting on Jan. 3, to elect officers and discuss the repair of two town generators. 
Before the special meeting began, council members Suzanna Wilcoxon, Raymond Saltsman Sr. and Judy Harwood took oath of office. They then voted on who will be the board president. Wilcoxon and Saltsman Sr. are incumbents while Harwood was the former clerk-treasurer of the town.
Wilcoxon was elected as the president and Harwood was elected as the vice president. 

