Medaryville Town Council establishes Potato Fest fund

Following last month's conversation about potentially restarting Medaryville's Potato Fest, the town council formally established a Potato Fest fund during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Councilwoman Suzanna Wilcoxon read Ordinance 2023-10-01 aloud, which explained that the Potato Fest fund will be a restricted, non-reverting fund. The purpose of the fund is for the receipt of money from the general fund, donations, grants and any other sources. The money from the fund will be used for any expenses and to host the event. Expenses could include insurance, materials and supplies. If the fund is ever dissolved for some reason, any remaining money in the fund will be placed into the general fund. The town council unanimously passed three readings of the ordinance, the last two readings being by title only.