Medaryville Town Council eyes former library building

The Town of Medaryville is looking at avenues to potentially acquire the former Pulaski County Public Library Medaryville Branch building, located at 510 E. Main Street, Medaryville. It was announced on Nov. 2, 2015, that the branch that once served Medaryville, White Post and Cass Townships would be closed starting at the end of that year. The Medaryville Town Council and the Pulaski County Public Library Board met in a joint session on Nov. 12 to discuss ways to possibly utilize that vacant space now. Town Council President Ashlee Salyer explained to the board that the town desires to use the space in a way that would better the Medaryville community and focus on the town's youth. She said that if the library is not looking to use the building, it would be in the town’s best interest to have ownership of it so they can develop and hold programs and events there. Pulaski County Public Library Board President Richard Mynark told the board that he believes that both the library and the town’s goals for the building are very closely aligned.