Medaryville Town Council hears about America250

Pulaski County America 250 Committee Chair Rhonda Terry appeared at the Dec. 17 regular Medaryville Town Council meeting to talk about the activities and events coming in the new year. America250 is a nationwide, bipartisan initiative led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission that is working to engage every American in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, which will be celebrated on July 4, 2026. On the local level, there will be a handful of activities for youth to participate in to help celebrate. "America's Field Trip" is a nationwide contest that invites students across the country in grades 3 - 12 to share their perspectives on what America means to them through writing or artwork. They have a chance to win a field trip experience to some of the nation's most iconic historic and cultural landmarks. Entries have to be submitted by March 30 at 8 p.m. Youth are also being encouraged to take an active part in the reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Pulaski County Courthouse front steps this summer. This will take place on July 8, 2026 - the same day the Declaration of Independence was publicly read for the first time on July 8, 1776. Kids of all ages are invited to dress up to help commemorate this significant event in our nation's history.