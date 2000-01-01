Medaryville Town Council holds emergency water well meeting

Medaryville Town Council members held a brief emergency meeting in the hopes of getting the second town well up and running.

On Monday, the council met to approve three different items that are needed for one of the town wells to function properly. Currently, the town has two wells so residents are not without water.

The council approved the three needed items that include a new valve that is currently frozen for $654, a new flow meter for $3,073, and a new water pump with a three-phase motor for $7,200.