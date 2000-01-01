Medaryville town council passes petition to vacate alley for new warehouse

A public hearing was opened at a regular Medaryville Town Council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21 to hear comments about the proposed petition to vacate the alley between Maple and North streets in light of the prospective food warehouse. The same concerns from the public last month resurfaced at this month's meeting, with some of the property owners saying they were really concerned the vacation would cause further problems in regards to water in that area. After some back and forth about various concerns, town attorney Amber Lapaich responded to president Arthur Conley that the water concern is more of a zoning issue, which is outside of the council's jurisdiction. The vacation was ultimately approved.