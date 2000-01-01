Medaryville town marshal looking to install security cameras at town hall, park
By:
Megan Galbreath
In light of some recent vandalism and broken property, Medaryville Town Marshal Cody Foust is looking to install some security cameras to help deter further incidents. Along with the cost for the cameras, he explained that he will also have to consider potential other costs such as the need for Internet at the park. A motion was passed to allow Foust to research and get a quote for the necessary equipment.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.