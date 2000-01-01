Medaryville wastewater increase proposed to be phased in

The Medaryville Town Council heard the results of the Baker Tilly wastewater rate study during a regular meeting on Wednesday, May 21. Brent Duncan, Associate Financial Consultant at Baker Tilly, presented the report. Duncan said that Medaryville's last rate increase was in 2003. Baker Tilly is recommending doing a wastewater rate increase in three phases: the first phase is proposed for this July with an 11% increase (+$4.95 per average user), the second phase in January 2026 with a 6% increase and a third phase in July 2026 with a 3% increase (combined +$4.59 per average user). This would make the total implemented increase $9.54. During discussion, clerk-treasurer Stacy Conley voiced her concern about the proposed timing for the increases. She said she was worried about getting everything in line in time for the July increase. However, it was noted that Baker Tilly would be able to adjust the timing as needed. Instead, they could try January 2026, July 2026 and January 2027.