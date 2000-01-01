Memorial Swinging Bridge Project reaches $300,000 goal

The Memorial Swinging Bridge Project is over-the-moon excited to announce that the original goal of $300,000 has been reached! Several events are still scheduled for the rest of the summer and fall and they will continue. The project is now raising funds for the possibility of cost overruns. Any funds raised in excess of what is needed will be given to the Town of Winamac, with a stipulation that it be placed in a fund designated to bridge maintenance.