Memorial Swinging Bridge repairs begin

Over the next month or so, Southern Road and Bridge will be working on repairs to the Memorial Swinging Bridge. The bridge will be closed for the duration of the project - from the morning of Sept. 27 to approximately Oct. 31. A $239,000 bid from Southern Road and Bridge was approved in July for the work on the bridge, which includes new decking, painting, welding and other general repairs. Workers will be able to walk both on and underneath the bridge to make the necessary repairs.