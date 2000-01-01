Michau honored as 2024 Halleck Award recipient

Ray Michau, Jr. is not only a beloved long-time Sanders employee, but is also a dedicated and compassionate volunteer and community member. As a young man, Ray learned of his talent in woodworking. He has put that gift to use by helping with Habitat for Humanity as well as helping build the Thornhope Community Holiness Church. Michau might be best known for his time as an employee at Sanders. What was to be a short time at the grocery store in Winamac has turned into 22 years. As a volunteer for the Humanitarian Distribution Center, he also helps distribute food to pantries feeding residents in several counties served by multiple food pantries.