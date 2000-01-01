Mile of highway honors fallen police officer

A mile of SR 39 will now be known as the Deputy Shadron K. Bassett Memorial Mile after a ceremony on Friday honoring the fallen deputy.

Bassett, 34, lost his life in a single-vehicle accident while responding to a call on Oct. 7, 2005. Bassett, who was a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy, was traveling on SR 39, near the intersection of CR 300 N., when the accident occurred.

On Friday, June 19, State Senator Ed Charbonneau honored Bassett. Charbonneau said this is the first time in Pulaski County he has been a part of the memorial mile process with the Indiana Department of Transportation.