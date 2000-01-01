Home / News / Milestone moment as Coach Stesiak achieves 300th win
The Winamac Lady Warriors basketball team beat the Rochester Lady Zebras Tuesday, Dec. 23, giving coach Tony Stesiak his 300th career win.

Paul Hettinger

Coach Tony Stesiak walked out on a basketball floor he was very familiar with on Tuesday, Dec. 23. It was the Rochester Zebras floor that saw many of his wins and a girls' state championship team in 2003-04. He spent many years coaching the Lady Z's however, on this night, he was on the opposing bench directing the Winamac Lady Warriors to the possibility of his 300th career coaching victory.

