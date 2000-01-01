Minor repairs done on courthouse roof

A leaky ceiling in the Pulaski Circuit Court is hopefully no more as the roof above it has been repaired.

Circuit court judge Mary Welker initiated the repairs as she was concerned with the health hazard it was causing. Welker previously obtained the quote for the repair and presented it to the Pulaski County Commissioners. At their July 20 meeting, the commissioners approved the $3,000 quote.

After the company utilized a lift, holes were discovered in the protective lining of the roof and standing water was found.

Leaking from the roof has been happening for the last several years. At one time part of the courtroom was closed off to the public because the plaster from the ceiling was falling.

Funding for the repair was to come from the maintenance budget.