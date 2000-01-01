Moake Park Group presents possibilities for next West Central project

West Central's design firm Moake Park Group gave a presentation during a regular school board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1 to show the board their completed work on the band and choir room and to show them the possibilities for their next project. During their presentation, Jeremy Ogle and Evan Bosecker of Moake Park highlighted what they could do with various future projects that the corporation would like to undertake. Some of those items included the elementary and pool roof, door and chiller replacement, the pool HVAC and replacing underground storage tanks, to just name a few. It was noted that while there are several building maintenance projects on the list of improvements, they are hoping to find room to include some other aesthetic improvements to several areas such as in the cafeteria, for example.