Monterey anticipates less funding in 2018

Monterey Town Council members are expecting to tighten the financial belt next year as less tax funds will be received.

During a previous meeting council members discussed the loss of local option income taxes (LOIT) because of a county levee freeze and how it may affect the budget. During a regular meeting on Oct. 10, council president Doug Denton said there is also a chance that the county will cut the LOIT funds that can be used for public safety.

He estimated that amount would be about 13-14 percent of the budget.

The council approved the 2018 budget.

Councilwoman Emily Bailey abstained from the vote because she is a member of the volunteer fire department that the town helps fund.