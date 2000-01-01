Home / News / Monterey anticipates less funding in 2018

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Monterey Town Council members are expecting to tighten the financial belt next year as less tax funds will be received. 
During a previous meeting council members discussed the loss of local option income taxes (LOIT) because of a county levee freeze and how it may affect the budget. During a regular meeting on Oct. 10, council president Doug Denton said there is also a chance that the county will cut the LOIT funds that can be used for public safety. 
He estimated that amount would be about 13-14 percent of the budget.  
The council approved the 2018 budget.
Councilwoman Emily Bailey abstained from the vote because she is a member of the volunteer fire department that the town helps fund. 

