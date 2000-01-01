Monterey approves to sell historic grandstand

Members of the Monterey Town Council are trying to preserve the historic grandstand in the town park but are lacking the funding to keep it, so instead they are selling it.

At a regular meeting on Jan. 10, the council approved to sell the grandstand that is in need of repair and stability.

The grandstand is located in Kleckner Park near the Tippecanoe River. Each time the park floods, there is a concern of whether the structure will continue to stand, as it has no solid base.

Councilman Jim Fleury voiced his concern that a decision needs to be made in regards to what the town wants to do with the grandstand. He suggested putting an advertisement in the paper.

A motion was approved to advertise the selling of the building.