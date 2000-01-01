Monterey council hears maintenance reports, looks forward to new year

The Monterey Town Council heard several different reports regarding sewer plant and street maintenance during their meeting on Jan. 13. Wastewater certified operator Ray Stephenson advised the board of needed repairs at the plant. He said that there's a pipe that feeds the wires and its completely rusted off. Stephenson said he received a proposal from Flow Technics to take all of the wires out, put a new pipe in, put all the wires back in and replace the nuts as needed. President Doug Denton made a motion that they allow the work to be conducted and to use the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that they set aside for plant maintenance and improvements. It was seconded by Josh Stacy and ultimately passed.