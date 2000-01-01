Monterey council receives quote on potential Sportsman’s demolition

At a regular town council meeting held on Wednesday, January 12, the Monterey town council was able to analyze the long awaited quote from Jackson's Demolition Service on potentially tearing down the Sportsman's Bar and Grill. The quote for the demolition and asbestos removal totaled approximately $115,000, not including any other legal fees or other necessary costs. After some discussion, the council voted in favor of authorizing attorney Justin Schramm to speak to county attorney Kevin Tankersley about the quote and what has been discussed so far to see if they could get backing from the county commissioners.