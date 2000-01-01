Monterey Days Festival ushers in unofficial end of summer

Many gathered in Monterey this Labor Day weekend for the 26th annual Monterey Days Festival, marking the unofficial end to summer fun. The festival was from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4 and featured activities for everyone. Some of those activities included a pageant for children ages 4-7 and 8-12, town wide garage sales, waterball at the fire station, a burnout contest, live bands, pro wrestling, a mechanical bull, a tractor show and a parade. The Monterey Fire Department served as this year's grand marshal.