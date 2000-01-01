Monterey Days Festival ushers in unofficial end of summer
By:
Megan Galbreath
Many gathered in Monterey this Labor Day weekend for the 26th annual Monterey Days Festival, marking the unofficial end to summer fun. The festival was from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4 and featured activities for everyone. Some of those activities included a pageant for children ages 4-7 and 8-12, town wide garage sales, waterball at the fire station, a burnout contest, live bands, pro wrestling, a mechanical bull, a tractor show and a parade. The Monterey Fire Department served as this year's grand marshal.
