Monterey discusses parking on streets

Monterey Town Council members voiced their concerns regarding the width of a few of the streets in town during a regular council meeting on Jan. 12.

Council members previously discussed how narrow Washington Street is and whether parking on it should be allowed.

“I would like to rehash the thing that we talked about at the last meeting — for Washington Street — to do something to avoid the fire trucks not being able to get through,” said councilman Jim Fleury.

Council president Doug Denton suggested it might help with snow plowing.

After some discussion, it was suggested that parking not be allowed on Washington Street. It was also suggested that parking be changed on portions of Center and West streets.

The council approved to move forward with an ordinance.