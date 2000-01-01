Monterey hardware store catches fire

On the afternoon of Sunday, March 26, Loehmer's Hardware store in downtown Monterey caught fire. Several volunteer fire departments, including Monterey-Tippecanoe Township, Winamac, Kewanna-Union Township, Aubbeenaubbee Township (Leiters Ford) and Culver-Union Township responded to the scene. Although the store did suffer from damage, the fire was contained before any damage occurred to surrounding buildings. The hardware store is closed on Sundays and was unoccupied at the time of the fire.