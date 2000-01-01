Home / News / Monterey to help purchase new radios for fire department
The town of Monterey will be contributing $200 to assist the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department in the purchase of new radios. At a regular town council meeting on Tuesday, December 13, Doug Klausing advised that the new radios they are looking to purchase cost approximately $3,100 a piece. He said they plan on purchasing four, which would total about $12,400. Along with the $200 from the town, Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton added that the Monterey Lions Club will be donating $225 towards the cause as well.

