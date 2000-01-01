Monterey honors memory of former councilman

The town of Monterey is recognizing the recent passing of former town councilman Jim Fleury. At a regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton said he has directed all town flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of him. They will remain there until there is a service. Fleury passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5. He was a lifelong Monterey town resident as well as a member of the town board and a past board president. His many years of public service does not go unrecognized.