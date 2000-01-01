Monterey learns about potential housing opportunity

The Monterey Town Council learned about a potential housing opportunity during a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 10. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that a few weeks prior, town board member Josh Stacy and himself met with Community Foundation of Pulaski County Executive Director Leeann Wright and Jordan Stanfield from CoAction. CoAction is a certified community housing development organization. Origer explained that the meeting centered around the Monterey United Methodist Church which has been recently closed. He said that the interest is in potentially converting the former church into apartments. Origer noted that CoAction would manage the actual renovations and to help secure tenants, but they are not currently in a position to take on long term ownership. The question is if the town or the county (through the redevelopment commission) would take ownership. Origer said that he wanted to bring the item to the town early on to get their thoughts on it.