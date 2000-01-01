Monterey to look into no parking signs at intersections
Megan Galbreath
In response to a request from the Monterey Volunteer Fire Department, the Monterey Town Council will be exploring putting in additional "no parking" signs at intersections. The request comes in light of some past difficulties the fire trucks have had with making turns at intersections, particularly on Walnut Street, due to on-street parking. President Doug Denton said that they will continue to make an effort to remind people to not park so many feet from an intersection.
