Monterey to look into taking sewer payments online

The Town of Monterey will be looking into modernizing how they take payments to the town, according to a discussion held at a Monterey Town Council meeting on Tuesday, June 11. President Doug Denton suggested that they do some investigation into potentially getting something set up to take payments, such as sewer payments, online. He said it would be ideal to get something set up with the local bank. However, the council is aware and is being cautious of any extra service fees that may be added on to users.