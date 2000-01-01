Monterey looking into placing security cameras in park

In light of some recent issues at the town park, the Monterey Town Council agreed to look into setting up more security cameras in the area. Last month, council president Doug Denton had advised of an issue with two juveniles in the park causing damage to the pavilion. At their regular July meeting, Denton provided an update on the matter. He explained that a preliminary report was filed with the sheriff's department, but they were able to make contact with both of the minors' parents and restitution was paid for the damages. Clerk-treasurer Linda McCune then asked the council if they have thought about potentially getting wireless security cameras. A motion was made by Denton to look into buying a camera or two for the park and it was seconded by councilwoman Emily Bailey. It passed unanimously.