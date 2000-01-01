Monterey to meet with county officials on next steps for Sportsman’s Bar and Grill

Another meeting between the town of Monterey and the county is set to take place soon in regards to the future of the Sportsman's Bar and Grill. Monterey town council president Doug Denton stated at a regular session on Tuesday, March 8 that town attorney Justin Schramm will be in charge of arranging the meeting. The council held an extensive discussion on the Sportsman in January, but no quotes have been approved yet. The board unanimously voted at the January session to have Schramm speak to Tankersley first about setting up a meeting between the town and the county before they proceed any further.