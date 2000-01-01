Home / News / Monterey prepares as colder weather arrives

Monterey prepares as colder weather arrives

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The town of Monterey discussed a variety of topics at their most recent town council meeting including upcoming maintenance and activities in light of the arrival of cold weather. Monterey town council president Doug Denton mentioned at their Nov. 9 meeting that the leaves are beginning to fall in town, and suggested to the board that potentially leaf pickup in town could start the upcoming Friday instead of waiting until Monday.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here