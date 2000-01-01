Monterey prepares as colder weather arrives
By:
Megan Galbreath
The town of Monterey discussed a variety of topics at their most recent town council meeting including upcoming maintenance and activities in light of the arrival of cold weather. Monterey town council president Doug Denton mentioned at their Nov. 9 meeting that the leaves are beginning to fall in town, and suggested to the board that potentially leaf pickup in town could start the upcoming Friday instead of waiting until Monday.
